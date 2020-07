Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 09:07 Hits: 1

Seven multi-million-dollar contracts are at the center of a House subcommittee probe. Investigators say the companies lacked experience and some had political connections to the Trump administration.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/15/891122225/congress-is-investigating-contracts-tied-to-mask-and-ppe-shortages?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics