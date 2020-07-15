Trump's Very Stupid Surrogate Peter Navarro Attacks Dr. Fauci Today In Op-Ed Piece

Articles

First of all, can we just acknowledge the obvious -- that we have a demented old drug addict running the country, and he has an incompetent hardcore cadre of true believers and opportunists enabling him DURING A PANDEMIC CRISIS? Do they really believe this is something that can just be swept under the rug by November? Whose bright idea was it to have the dumbass U.S. trade representative attack Dr. Anthony Fauci in an op-ed piece in the country's largest newspaper? Now the backlash is so bad, the White House is claiming Navarro did it on his own. Uh huh. After first chewing over the latest horrifying coronavirus statistics, New Day's John Berman welcomed Dr. Peter Hotez. "The bigger picture here, on the day where we set a record for the number of new cases, the overnight response from the White House, because they clearly sanctioned this letter from Peter Navarro, is to attack the nation's leading infectious disease doctor. What does this tell you, what's the impact?" he said. Dr. Hotez points out we're facing death totals by the end of the year "that's about almost half the number of people killed in the 1918 flu pandemic that lasted from 1918 to 1920, 1921. So we are in a dire public health crisis. and what do we get from the Rose Garden? You know, King Lear is out ranting about China and the World Health Organization, and Peter Navarro writes this outrageous op-ed piece attacking Anthony Fauci."

