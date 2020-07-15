Mary Trump Says Donald Is 'Utterly Incapable' Of Leading The Country

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 13:17 Hits: 4

Good Morning America gets the first interview with Mary Trump about her new book, with more to come tomorrow: Speaking about her influential uncle for the first time since the publication of her explosive new book, Mary Trump -- President Donald Trump’s niece -- on Tuesday called on the president to step down. "If you're in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him?" ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos asked her in an exclusive interview. "Resign," Mary Trump responded. She said that, after being “perverted” by the family’s deep-seated “issues," her uncle was destined to become a man “utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.” “I saw firsthand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability,” she said. “And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.” Stay tuned for the rest.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/mary-trump-tells-george-stephanopoulus