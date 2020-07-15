Colbert's Cartoon Team Take The Piss Out Of Rick Wilson The Lincoln Project

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

If you watch closely, about half way through this interview, Rick Wilson gets angry and you wonder if he's just going to get up and leave. He doesn't, but you can just tell he's seething inside. Their argument that Wilson and the rest of the Lincoln Project are just another bunch of savvy grifters, looking to make quick money working against a failed administration that devastated the United States in Trump, as opposed to working for a failed administration that devastated the United States in George Bush has real resonance among liberals. And Rick Wilson didn't like that one little bit. No sir, he did not. Source: The Week It doesn't appear Rick Wilson, the longtime Republican strategist who helps run The Lincoln Project super-PAC, knew he was walking into an ambush when he agreed to speak with the cartoon news anchors on CBS's Tooning Out the News, executive produced by Stephen Colbert. The Lincoln Project has been received warmly by many on the left for its ruthless savaging of President Trump. And the interview started out in that vein — until Wilson called Trump "a whining bitch addicted to Twitter," and "Inside the Hill" cartoon anchor Sarah Sabo (Maureen Monahan) jumped in, deadpanning: "Yes, he is a bitch. That is the biggest insult, comparing someone to a woman — I hate us."

