Say Anything Racist: Jeff Sessions Loses Alabama US Senate Primary

Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Faced with a choice between a Trump-loving, hate-spewing racist who at least nominally believes in the rule of law and a Trump-loving, hate-spewing racist who does not give a shit about the rule of law, the Trump-loving, hate-spewing racist Republican voters of Alabama went to the polls and did exactly what you would expect them to do. Maddowblog: The primary runoff was not close: Tuberville won by 20 points, with Sessions losing 64 of Alabama's 67 counties. It was an ignominious end to a long, and at times ugly, political career. The president, whose support propelled the former college football coach, predictably celebrated on Twitter last night, and it's easy to understand why: Trump was determined to destroy Sessions' career, and last night marked the successful completion of his task. The cautionary tale for Republicans everywhere should be obvious: Trump will gladly use whomever he can to advance his own interests, and then discard those who outlive their usefulness. From Brother Charlie Pierce: Let's All Point and Laugh at Jefferson Beauregard Sessions

