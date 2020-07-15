CORRUPTION: Ivanka's Goya Bean Tweet Is Another Ethics Breach

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 16:51 Hits: 12

Critics are charging that senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump likely violated ethics rules with a Tuesday night tweet promoting Goya beans, the latest example of administration officials using their positions to boost private companies friendly to the president. "White House advisor Ivanka Trump promoting Goya seems like it could raise potential ethics issues," tweeted Open Secrets researcher Anna Massoglia, "since executive branch employees other than the president are prohibited from using public office 'for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.'" Senior advisor to the President endorsing a product - using the company’s own advertising line. Ethics rules do not allow it - and pretty much unimaginable in previous administrations. https://t.co/j3GjFfS1Em — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) July 15, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/corruption-ivankas-goya-bean-tweet-another