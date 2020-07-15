Oklahoma's GOP Governor Kevin Stitt Tests Positive For COVID

Articles

Stitt went to Trump's Tulsa rally, didn't wear a mask, and like the rest of them, didn't social distance. He said at the time, appearing on Fox News, "If you feel safer at home, we don’t want you to come to that rally, but if you do feel OK, we want you to come to the rally and have a good time. We’re going to be very safe." A reminder that Herman Cain, who also attended that rally, is still in hospital. Source: KOCO, Oklahoma Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a news conference Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stitt said the positive test result came back at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said he feels fine, but he had a little bit of fever and body aches. Stitt said he is now isolated at home, away from his family and he will continue working. Stitt’s wife, Sarah and his children have tested negative, he said. The governor said he would not have been contagious since before Saturday. He said he's working with contact tracers. Stitt said he believes he's the first governor in the nation to test positive for the virus.

