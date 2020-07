Articles

The AFL-CIO on Tuesday announced a new television and social media ad buy that calls on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to pass the House Democrats’ coronavirus relief package.The six-figure ad buy will run in Kentucky over the next...

