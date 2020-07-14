The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For &#8216;Possible Infection&#8217;

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized and went under a procedure on Tuesday for treatment for a “possible infection,” the Supreme Court announced.

In a statement, the court’s public information office said she was initially evaluated Monday evening at a Washington D.C. hospital after “after experiencing fever and chills.”

She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the statement continued. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

This is the 87-year-old justice’s second hospitalization in recent months. In May, she received a procedure for a gallbladder condition at John Hopkins.

Read the full statement below:

