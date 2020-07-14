Trump Denies He&#8217;s The Underdog In Election After Unhinged Speech Ripping Into Biden

Articles

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

President Trump’s press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday afternoon quickly devolved into a long and meandering campaign-style speech attacking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

After announcing that the U.S. is slapping sanctions against China for its new national security law interfering with Hong Kong’s autonomy, Trump spent most of the press conference attacking the former vice president on a wide range of topics, which included baselessly accusing Biden of wanting to defund the military to sarcastically asking, “Where is Hunter Biden?”

Shortly after claiming that “there’s never been a time where the candidates were so different,” Trump was pressed on whether he sees himself as the underdog in the presidential race.

“No I don’t,” Trump said, before railing against polls that show him losing to Biden. “I think we have really good poll numbers — they are not suppression polls, they are real polls.”

The President then pointed to “the intercoastal in Florida” and “the lakes” where there are “thousands of boats with Trump signs and American signs.”

“You’ve got the Trump/Pence signs all over, you look at what’s going on,” Trump said. “You look at bikers for miles and miles riding up highways proudly with their signs.”

Trump quickly pivoted back to criticizing polls showing him losing to Biden by claiming that they’re “fake.”

“Look, we won a race where it was the same thing, 2016. We had polls that were fake,” Trump said. “They turned out to be fake. Not all — a couple of them got it right. Three of them to be exact. One of them was unsuspecting but they got it right, they were very proud of it.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Trump denies that he's the underdog in November election and dismisses polls showing him losing to Biden pic.twitter.com/NoutGF8f16 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 14, 2020

