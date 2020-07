Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden opened the door to throwing his support behind nixing the 60-vote legislative filibuster, an idea that has reemerged as Democrats appear within striking distance of the Senate majority. Biden...

