Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 18:01 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that any effort by the White House to undermine the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, would be unproductive as coronavirus cases surge across the country. “Has he been right all the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/507264-graham-we-dont-have-a-fauci-problem