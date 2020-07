Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:10 Hits: 4

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday pushed for the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction to be undone in the next coronavirus relief package, as Democrats and Republicans are expected to start negotiations on another...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/507382-schumer-pushes-for-elimination-of-salt-deduction-cap-in-next-coronavirus