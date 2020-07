Articles

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

A federal judge announced on Tuesday that ICE has reached an agreement with schools that sued it over the rule change. The directive will now be rescinded nationwide.

(Image credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

