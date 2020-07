Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 22:17 Hits: 5

To produce citizenship data that can be used when voting districts are redrawn, the Trump administration asked states to share their records. South Dakota agreed to do so in April, NPR has learned.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/14/890798378/south-dakota-is-sharing-drivers-license-info-to-help-find-out-who-s-a-citizen?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics