Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 01:18 Hits: 6

The Associated Press projects that Sessions loses to former football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has been endorsed by President Trump.

(Image credit: Vasha Hunt/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/14/890782768/jeff-sessions-is-projected-to-lose-comeback-bid-for-alabama-senate-seat?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics