Trump's White House Continues To Ramp Up Its Smear Campaign Against Dr. Fauci

A new memo is being circulated by the White House called "Dr. Wrong" in an effort to continue to discredit Dr. Fauci's reputation and his words of wisdom on how to deal with the coronavirus. “We are working on a memo that shows how many times Dr. Fauci’s been wrong during not just [this pandemic], but during his entire career,” Moore told The Daily Beast, adding that he and his team at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity had been working on it for weeks. Moore, whose failures at political and economic prognostication are routine grist for his critics, added that he and his group intend to send their final product to the White House and Trump and to “publicize it,” once ready.Moore said that the current title of the memo is: “Dr. Wrong.” On Monday, during Trump's law and order roundtable, Donald refused to back up Dr. Fauci to continue the assault against his character from the White House and his minions. This is a shockingly stupid ploy to undermine the integrity of the CDC, medical professionals, and Dr. Fauci all in an effort to bolster Trump's campaign, make them the bad guys to his response to the crisis along with his crazy ideas to reopen the schools amid the continuing first wave of the pandemic.

