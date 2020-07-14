Republican Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 Just Days After Urging Schools To Reopen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 20:43 Hits: 4

I'm not sure that I'd pay much heed to a man who says we can easily mitigate the risks for children to attend school, and then a few days later tests positive for COVID-19. Source: Washington Post Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican and Freedom Caucus member who days ago urged schools to reopen in the fall, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The news was posted on Griffith’s Twitter account. “Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19,” the tweet said. “Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating. Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.” Griffith, who has represented the rural southwestern Virginia district since 2011, said he was feeling fine, speaking in a brief phone interview Tuesday afternoon while he was monitoring a committee hearing. “The quote stands for itself. I’m fine,” he said. “I don’t feel bad.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/republican-lawmaker-tests-positive-covid