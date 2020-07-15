Over Five Million Americans Have Lost Health Insurance Amid Pandemic

Articles

Amid the worst public health crisis in a century and a devastating economic downturn that has thrown tens of millions out of work, more than five million people in the U.S. lost their health insurance in just three months this year, shattering the previous record set during the entire annual period from 2008 to 2009. The estimate by advocacy group Families USA that at least 5.4 million Americans became uninsured between February and May was viewed by progressive activists and lawmakers as the latest evidence of the fundamental brokenness of a privatized system that ties healthcare to employment—and yet another reason Medicare for All is an urgent necessity. "If we had Medicare for All, nobody would be losing their healthcare," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), lead House sponsor of the Medicare for All Act of 2019, tweeted late Monday in response to the new figures. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a public health expert and former Michigan gubernatorial candidate, echoed Jayapal. "5.4 million Americans would still be covered if we had Medicare for All," El-Sayed tweeted.

