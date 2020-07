Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 18:00 Hits: 10

The former vice president's initiative calls to chart the United States on "an irreversible path" to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/14/890814007/biden-outlines-2-trillion-climate-plan?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics