Ron DeSantis Heckled At Press Conference: 'You Are An Embarrassment!'

Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Hard to seriously argue with anything the heckler said. As far as worst responses by Governors go, you'd be hard-pressed to choose a worse one than Florida's Ron DeSantis. Beyond inept, almost criminal malfeasance. Video by the Washington Post. Source: Miami Herald A Miami-based activist interrupted a Monday press conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, calling attention to government shortcomings that intensified the spread of COVID-19 in the state. “Shame on you,” he said. “You are an embarrassment... We’re getting record-breaking cases every day, and you are doing nothing.” The heckler who cried out at DeSantis’ press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital was Thomas Kennedy, the Florida director of United We Dream, a national immigrant advocacy group. Public health experts now consider Miami-Dade the new “epicenter” of the pandemic, attributing the surge in cases to the state reopening too early with few restrictions. And here's Thomas Kennedy's tweet.

