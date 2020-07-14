The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

WHOA: It's So Close, Joe Biden Is Spending On Campaign Ads In Texas

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

John Berman introduced Joe Biden's new ad that's airing in Texas, and explained why it's significant. "CNN's Arlette Saenz joins us now with more. This is a real digital buy, Arlette, and it includes the state of Texas," Berman said. "That's right, john. Joe Biden is wading into Texas with his first general election TV ad of this campaign, a spot that will focus on the coronavirus pandemic as that state has seen an uptick in covid-19 cases in recent weeks," she said. "Now, I'm told this is part of a mid-six-figure buy in television and digital. and while the ad makes no direct mention of President Trump by name, Biden's advisers believe that the tone and message of this ad will present a stark contrast with the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, here is the very first look of this new ad set to run in the Lonestar state."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/whoa-its-so-close-joe-biden-spending

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version