WHOA: It's So Close, Joe Biden Is Spending On Campaign Ads In Texas

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 11:30 Hits: 7

John Berman introduced Joe Biden's new ad that's airing in Texas, and explained why it's significant. "CNN's Arlette Saenz joins us now with more. This is a real digital buy, Arlette, and it includes the state of Texas," Berman said. "That's right, john. Joe Biden is wading into Texas with his first general election TV ad of this campaign, a spot that will focus on the coronavirus pandemic as that state has seen an uptick in covid-19 cases in recent weeks," she said. "Now, I'm told this is part of a mid-six-figure buy in television and digital. and while the ad makes no direct mention of President Trump by name, Biden's advisers believe that the tone and message of this ad will present a stark contrast with the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, here is the very first look of this new ad set to run in the Lonestar state."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/whoa-its-so-close-joe-biden-spending