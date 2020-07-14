The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ep. 78, Take Your Daughter To Work Day: Ivanka Urges Unemployed To 'Find Something New'

Ivanka Trump is holding a press conference today to talk about her latest hobby. No, not scrap booking -- It's a campaign to urge 50 million displaced and unemployed workers to "Find Something New." You know, because finding a new job is a lot like hunting down the latest hot restaurant before those bastards at the Times ruin it with their five-star reviews! More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans ???????? bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions. Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020 Twitter reacted. What if ivanka is the dumbest? https://t.co/i362BJxKMe

