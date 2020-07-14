Arizona's Governor In Hot Water After Photo At Party Shows Him Not Wearing A Mask Or Social Distancing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 14:15 Hits: 9

You'd think a Governor with the lowest approval rating in the country would have more sense than this, but then again you don't get to own the lowest approval rating in the country without doing a lot of really, really stupid stuff. Doug Ducey also wants to open schools in Arizona next month. If he does he might as well just flee the state before they tar and feather him. Yet another Republican Governor who's a disgrace. Source: AZCentral A photo of Gov. Doug Ducey attending a party without donning a mask or practicing social distancing is circulating on social media, raising questions about how closely the Republican leader is following his own COVID-19 prevention advice. The Governor's Office, meanwhile, has dismissed the photo as a baseless "personal attack" designed to mislead constituents. Phoenix resident Carter Santini posted the photo to Twitter on Sunday. It shows Ducey standing by several other people at what appears to be a backyard event, chatting near a pool and cocktail tables decorated with red and white runners. A caption reads: "Governor Ducey, that's not social distancing."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/arizonas-governor-hot-water-after-photo