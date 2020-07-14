The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Betsy DeVos Is A Monster, Part Infinity

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Axios breaking news is one of those chicken-or-the-egg things: The doors of public schools are swiftly slamming shut for many Americans ahead of this next school year. Los Angeles and San Diego are starting out online-only this fall, forcing 825,000 students to learn with a laptop. California is also re-entering lockdown: Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other family entertainment to stop serving customers indoors, and he ordered bars to close in their entirety. It’s hard to say which decision came first, right?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/betsy-devos-monster-part-infinity

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version