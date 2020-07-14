Betsy DeVos Is A Monster, Part Infinity

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Axios breaking news is one of those chicken-or-the-egg things: The doors of public schools are swiftly slamming shut for many Americans ahead of this next school year. Los Angeles and San Diego are starting out online-only this fall, forcing 825,000 students to learn with a laptop. California is also re-entering lockdown: Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other family entertainment to stop serving customers indoors, and he ordered bars to close in their entirety. It’s hard to say which decision came first, right?

