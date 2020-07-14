WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks On Economic Equality And Environmental Justice

Articles

Vice President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on the second plank of his “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan for working families. Biden is expected to outline how his plan will create the good-paying union jobs we need to build a resilient and sustainable infrastructure now and deliver an equitable clean energy future. Highlights: Use an inclusive and empowering All-of-Government approach; Make decisions that are driven by data and science; Target resources in a way that is consistent with prioritization of environmental and climate justice; and Assess and address risks to communities from the next public health emergency. Read more about the plan here or watch his speech and leave your thoughts in the comments. Here’s a useful twitter thread too: Big news: Biden's big, new climate and infrastructure planDesigned to tackle 2 crises: 1) the economic crisis created by Trump’s failed response to the coronavirus, 2) the persistent climate crisis that Trump deniesTHREAD 1/https://t.co/ziv996HH22 — Stef Feldman (@StefFeldman) July 14, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/watch-live-joe-biden-speaks-economic