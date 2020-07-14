Where Is Our Apology On Mask-Wearing?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

So this happened Saturday: President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s expected to wear a mask.” I'd like an apology from Trump, and from every conservative who ever mocked mask-wearing. All of us who've been regularly wearing masks deserve that. No apology will be forthcoming, of course. Meawhile, the people who rejected masks for months, and who laughed at Joe Biden for wearing one, have now decided that wearing one once somehow makes Trump an American hero. This is what presidential looks like. ? https://t.co/qfsM16xpYS So this happened today:

