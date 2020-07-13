CA Governor Puts Kibosh On Bars, Indoor Dining Amid &#8216;Alarming&#8217; COVID-19 Spread

Category: World Politics Hits: 9
California will shut down bars and end the indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other establishments to slow the “alarming” speed of COVID-19’s spread in the state, the governor said Monday.
Cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have broken records in California this month, with more than 7,000 fatalities recognized by the state as of Sunday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced the new restrictions on Twitter:
NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.
CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:
-Restaurants
-Wineries
-Movie theaters, family entertainment
-Zoos, museums
-Cardrooms
Bars must close ALL operations.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020
