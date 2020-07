Articles

Beijing said it will sanction three U.S lawmakers and one ambassador in retaliation for similar actions the Trump administration took against Chinese officials last week over alleged human rights abuses against China’s minority Uighur...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/507002-china-sanctions-cruz-rubio-others-over-xinjiang-legislation