Conservative business interests face off in Alabama runoffs

Captured via Youtube – Jerry Carl

In Alabama’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District runoffs, Republican candidates are struggling to put daylight between similar platforms as endorsements divide powerful pro-business interest groups. As a result, instead of fighting on the issues, candidates and outside groups have unleashed a torrent of ads painting their opponents as “Never Trumpers” ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

“Bill Hightower admitted on Twitter he’s disgusted with voting for Trump,” claims an ad bearing the approval of 1st District candidate and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl about his competitor. A dueling ad from former state Sen. Hightower claims Carl “donated thousands against Trump.” OpenSecrets data appears to dispute this, showing Carl donated $500 to candidate Ben Carson in the 2016 Republican primaries, and later giving $800 to Trump’s campaign in the general.

The candidates have also slung accusations at one another of photoshopping images , taking surreptitious video at private donor dinners and backroom deals to profit from public funds.

The contention comes after Hightower earned the support of the Club For Growth , a conservative special interest group that opposes higher taxes. Carl seized on the endorsement as an attack line since the group initially opposed President Donald Trump in 2016. The Club for Growth has spent nearly $1.4 million in the race, more than any other in the country. Almost all has gone to opposing Carl.

The Club for Growth received the largest share of its funding from Richard Uihlein, an Illinois conservative megadonor who donated $16.5 million to its super PAC this year.

Carl has the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce , another powerful Conservative pro-business group and the highest-spending lobbying group in the country. The opposition is notable because of the groups’ closely aligned core missions, especially in a race between candidates with similar platforms.

While the Chamber has yet to put money towards Hightower’s campaign, it has spent big in the district before. In 2016, the Chamber spent $250,000 on Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Ala.) re-election campaign. Byrne, who announced his retirement last year to run an unsuccessful Senate bid, also endorsed Carl. The primary winner will be positioned for a long tenure in the district that hasn’t had a Democratic Representative since 1963.

Carl leads Hightower in fundraising $1.5 million to $1.2 million, with nearly $570,000 self-financed. The race is already the most expensive in the district since 2002.

A similar race shapes up in the 2nd District

The Club for Growth and the Chamber of Commerce are also influencing Alabama’s 2nd District race, where businessman Jeff Coleman and former state Rep. Barry Moore are competing to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.).

Coleman, who won a much larger share of the vote than Moore in the original March 3 primary, is backed by the Chamber and Roby. Moore has the support of the Club for Growth as well as the House Freedom Fund .

And like in the 1st district, Moore’s endorsement has drawn the ire of his opponent. In a July 7 debate, Coleman highlighted the Club for Growth’s attack ads against Trump in 2016.

Coleman pointed out that Moore did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential primary, and has since painted Roby’s endorsement of Moore as an endorsement from “the swamp” of Washington, D.C.

Yet the candidates’ platforms are nearly identical . Both support a southern border wall, pro-life legislation, combatting gun control, increased focused on argribusiness jobs in the rural district and protections for veterans.

Coleman has raised $2.4 million, with nearly $1 million being self-financed. All told, Coleman raised nearly five times Moore’s $482,000 haul, but outside spending has helped close the spending gap. The Club for Growth and House Freedom Fund have collectively put just over $800,000 into the race, opposing Coleman and supporting Moore. Like in the 1st District, the Chamber of Commerce has yet to drop any money on the race, but also spent over $250,000 in 2016 supporting the incumbent.



