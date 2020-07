Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 09:01 Hits: 1

Jeff Sessions is trying to reclaim his old Senate seat. His former boss, President Trump, is backing Sessions' Republican opponent, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

(Image credit: Vasha Hunt/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/13/890221662/sessions-fights-for-his-political-life-as-trump-looms-over-alabama-senate-race?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics