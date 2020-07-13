Washington Redskins Organization Announces It Will Change Team Name

Articles

UPDATE: It's done. Here's the press release: pic.twitter.com/wFvTxdUP9s — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 13, 2020 Via the Washington Post, a change no one expected in Dan Snyder's lifetime: The Washington Redskins plan to announce Monday morning that they will change their team name, three people with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday night. The team is not expected to reveal a new name until a later date. Monday’s anticipated announcement comes after the organization released a statement July 3 saying it would be undertaking what it called a “thorough review” of the team’s name; multiple people familiar with the process have said that it would result in the name being changed. In an interview July 4, Coach Ron Rivera — who is working with owner Daniel Snyder to choose a name — said he hoped the new name would be in place by the start of the 2020 season. Others have said it will be revealed as soon as within two weeks.

