Don Jr. And The Case Of The Misplaced Apostrophe

Monday, 13 July 2020

I guess from the title of the book we can only surmise that Joe Biden is the Democrat 'defending the indefensible.' Gee, I wonder what that could be? Letting people die unnecessarily because of a singularly inept coronavirus response? Or perhaps his defense of the Confederacy in 2020? The Trumps are an embarrassment, and a stain on the history of the United States. And not just because of their horrible punctuation. Source: The Guardian Donald Trump Jr appears to have forgotten one of the cardinal rules of the apostrophe: it comes after the “s” when the possessive noun is plural. The American president’s son’s forthcoming book, Liberal Privilege, is subtitled “Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible”. Unless Trump Jr is referring to only one Democrat, then the apostrophe needs to shift one place to the right to make the title grammatically correct. The book is out in August. Trump Jr said on Twitter that he had been working on it “during the last few months of quarantine”, and that he was “blown away by what Biden has gotten away with”. “Libs,” he added, are “already triggered” by the book.

