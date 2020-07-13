Former Advisor Says Trump Suggested 'Selling' Puerto Rico

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020

According to a New York Times interview with Elaine Duke, who served as Homeland Security Secretary from 2017 to 2018 and worked in President Donald Trump's cabinet when Hurricane Maria severely damaged the island of Puerto Rico, the president suggested selling the territory when it became clear the federal government would have to assist with a major recovery effort. Duke said in her interview, published Saturday, the president suggested "divesting" or selling Puerto Rico when it was struggling to recover from the storm. "The president's initial ideas were more as a businessman, you know," Duke told the Times. "Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?" Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.), who was born in Puerto Rico, took to social media to condemn the president's suggestion. "I assure you Puerto Rico is not for sale!" Velazquez tweeted. You may try to sell the office you hold, your personal integrity and your soul, Mr. President — but I assure you Puerto Rico is not for sale!https://t.co/QEmu4lA0vJ — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) July 11, 2020

