Ted Cruz Caught On Commercial Flight Not Wearing A Mask

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 15:07 Hits: 5

We'll see if there's more to this story than it appears because there's really no excuse for this sort of behavior, least of all from a United States senator. Source: The Independent Texas senator Ted Cruz appeared to contravene an airline’s mandate on masks this weekend when he was pictured without one. In a picture shared online on Sunday, Mr Cruz was onboard an American Airlines departure when he was seen unmasked. The airline’s own mandate on masks says all passengers should wear one, unless when eating and drinking onboard. Mr Cruz, who was pictured with a coffee in hand, was said to have “not worn a mask once”. “Captured today at 10:45am – Ted Cruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask,” wrote Twitter user Hosseh Enad with the picture. He added: “This was on an American Airlines flight — their policy clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/ted-cruz-caught-commercial-flight-not