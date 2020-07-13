MAGA Couple Who Defaced Black Lives Matter Mural Charged With Hate Crime

Articles

Published on Monday, 13 July 2020

The Trump supporters who defaced a Black Lives Matter mural last week may not have to worry about rent for the next year, as they may gain jail accommodations courtesy of the county. The DA issued this press release: Today, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nicole Anderson (42-years old Martinez resident) and David Nelson (53-years-old Martinez resident) with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for their alleged actions on Saturday, July 4, when defendant Anderson covered up a Black Lives Matter mural with black paint. Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct. The incident was captured on video by witnesses. On July 1, a local Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint a Black Lives Matter temporary mural in downtown Martinez in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse. The permit was approved by the City of Martinez and the painting was done on July 4. Nelson and Anderson arrived at the scene of the mural after it was completed with paint supplies. Anderson started to paint over the yellow letters “B” and “L” in the word “Black.” She used black paint and a large paint roller to do so. The video has been shared widely by witnesses and shared on social media.

