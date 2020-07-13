The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘The Beginning Of A Horror Movie’? Disney World Slammed As They Reopen

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

Florida just might have the worst outbreak of COVID-19 on the planet, but that didn't stop Disney World from reopening. Their 'Welcome Home' video was widely ridiculed online over the weekend, with parodies popping up everywhere. Source: Market Watch Florida on Sunday broke the national record for the biggest single-day number of positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, following a week in which the Sunshine State saw 514 people die of the disease, or 73 each day, on average. Also, Disney World is now open! The idea that the park would open in the face of a raging outbreak in the area sparked backlash across social media. The critiques really began to pile up after the company’s official “Disney Parks Job” account posted this short video promoting the big event on Instagram. Disney's original "Welcome Home" ad.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/beginning-horror-movie-disney-world

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version