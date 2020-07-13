CNBC Host Cuts Off NEA President Criticizing Trump For Forcing School Reopening

Articles

Published on Monday, 13 July 2020

Joe Kernen, a Trump supporting co-host of CNBC's Squawk Box, cut off a guest and ended the segment when she illustrated Trump's ignorance and bullying on reopening the nation's schools. Lily Eskelsen Garcia is president of the National Education Association and came on to discuss Trump's push to reopen schools during the pandemic. After asking Garcia where and how much money the school system needs, Kernen claimed many people "for a lot of reasons' want the schools back in session. Garcia said that parents and teachers really want to reopen schools and then criticized Mitch McConnell for refusing to take up the House bill that would send billions of dollars to your local schools while Shack Shack was granted millions in PPP funds. And then she set her sights on Trump. “And I have to say this," Garcia said. "I have seen Donald Trump bully generals, and senators, and governors into doing things they knew they shouldn’t do. He knows nothing about American educators. He doesn’t know the school nurse, the lunch lady, the school custodians, the school board members who were elected to make these decisions.” Kerne began to cut her off. The CNBC host who is never at a loss for defending Trump said, “Okay, all right, thank you. We, we ...” Garcia continued, “He will not bully us into doing something to hurt our students and that’s the bottom line.”

