CNN Media Critic Gives Trump The Benefit Of The Doubt Again

I am really not sure how much evidence Brian Stelter needs that Donald Trump is a sociopath who not only won't show empathy, he actually has none to offer. Yet over and over, we see CNN's media critic not only denying what is right in front of him, but actually giving Trump space to exhibit even more cruelty than the day before. Trump's former ghostwriter Tony Schwartz has no hesitation about who Trump is. During a discussion about Mary Trump's book due out Tuesday, Schwartz described exactly who Trump is and why it matters. Well, first of all, I can give interviews, and my view of this is remarkably similar to Mary Trump's. We both had long exposure to this man. I have studied psychology myself for 30 years. In 2016 in "The New Yorker," I said if I could rename "The Art of the Deal," I'd rename it The Sociopath, Psychopath, they're essentially the same. I've written several weeks ago a piece called "The Psychopath in Chief" and tried to lay out what I think is the core diagnosis. And so does Mary Trump, which is he is a man without conscience and empathy. That allows him to be responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people and not give a damn. That's how he can go forward with his policies, Brian, because he doesn't actually care. If it's the end always justifies the means and the only end is being reelected. The problem is his time has passed. America is moving beyond him.

