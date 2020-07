Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 21:12 Hits: 7

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kristin Urquiza, whose father died due to COVID-19, about the obituary she wrote for him, which is a scathing indictment of politician's failures to control the virus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/12/890253759/scathing-obit-blaming-politicians-for-father-s-covid-19-death-hit-a-nerve?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics