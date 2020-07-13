Mueller's Retort: Roger Stone Remains A Convicted Felon Forever

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 July 2020

Donald Trump rewards loyalty, sometimes, when he feels like it, and convicted felon Roger Stone is the most recent beneficiary of the Racist in Chief’s inconsistent and conditional generosity. Disgust at Trump’s commutation of Stone’s federal sentence (before the latter served a day of his 40 months) has been widespread since the move was announced late Friday, even if surprise is a bit harder to find. Trump, of course, can’t resist Twitter, finding time to ramp up his cries of witch hunts and hoaxes in between threatening schools and retweeting 2019 Misinformer of the Year John Solomon.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/mueller-reminds-us-roger-stone-remains