Report: Trump Paints Himself As The 'Real Victim' Of The Pandemic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 15:48 Hits: 4

This isn't anything new for anyone who has been paying even one iota of attention to how Trump has conducted himself during his time in office, or for most of his adult life for that matter. Even in the midst of a pandemic that continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans on a daily basis, Trump can't stop making everything about him. The Washington Post's Phil Rucker was asked by MSNBC's Chris Jansing this Saturday during a discussion about Roger Stone's commutation, what the mood is like in the White House these days, and Rucker elaborated on his recent column explaining that Trump is to complaining to his advisers and others in private that the real victim of this pandemic... is him. I guess those conversations aren't so "private" after all of they're all leaking like sieves to The Washington Post. Maybe some of them could show an ounce of courage for once and say these things publicly. Here's more from Jansing and Rucker:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/report-trump-paints-himself-real-victim