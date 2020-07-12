Surgeon General Defends Mask Attacks: 'Once Upon A Time We Prescribed Cigarettes For Asthmatics'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020

Dr. Jerome Adams, the United States Surgeon General joined Face The Nation today and refused to take any responsibility for telling Americans that wearing masks had no effect on either being infected or spreading the coronavirus just a few months ago. Dr. Adams joined the CBS program wearing a mask and host Margaret Brennan noted how Adams was wearing one this time when he previously didn't wear. Brennan explained that up until April, the Trump administration refused to promote face coverings as a preventive measure. "But just the last time you were with us here on FACE THE NATION, March 8th, you said this. Let's listen," Brennan reminded him. DR. ADAMS: Stay safe by washing your hands, by covering your cough, by staying home if you're sick. Masks do not work for the general public in preventing them from getting coronavirus. She continued, "And the week before that, you tweeted in all caps, "SERIOUSLY PEOPLE, STOP BUYING MASKS." You said they were not effective. Do you regret saying that?" The Surgeon General claimed masks didn't work, but wanted Americans to stop buying them so medical professionals could have them. Does that make sense? Nope. Instead of simply apologizing for the blunder, Adams characterized today's medical community as doctor's using old wives tales to cure our ills in bygone eras.

