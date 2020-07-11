IG Report — SharpieGate Edition: Trump Pressured NOAA To Lie About Their Hurricane Dorian Report

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 16:13 Hits: 0

SharpieGate is a prime example of how unfit Donald Trump is to lead this nation, or serve in any capacity of leadership (except for using corrupt actions for self interests) — whether it's on a Board of Education, City Council, Congress or as lead dogcatcher. Trump took a black Sharpie and marked up an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, which he displayed during an Oval Office press conference, to make himself appear correct. What transpired was so monumentally embarrassing to our country, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA,) that only deranged narcissist would've attempted it. To refresh your memory since Trump continues to be the most corrupt president in our nation's history, and it's overwhelming, here's the reason the Inspector General was investigating in the first place. (Time has a nice timeline of these events.) When hurricane Dorian was pelting the Bahamas, and possibly targeting the U.S., Trump tweeted out the following lie:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/ig-report-sharpigate-edition-trump-pressured-noaa-lie-about