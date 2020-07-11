The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dissenter Weekly: Leak Prosecutions Against BLM Protesters, Police Whistleblower In Illinois

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola provides an update on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, who is incarcerated at FMC Carswell in Texas where a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed.

Winner has spent the last months fighting for compassionate release into home confinement. She and her lawyers warned this would happen, and now, like all prisoners at Carswell, Winner’s safety is clearly in danger.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers two police stories that bear a striking similarity to the national security whistleblower stories he has tracked closely.

In Des Moines, Iowa, the Associated Press reported two Black Lives Matter protesters were extraordinarily charged with “unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data,” a felony that carries up to five years in prison. They allegedly took a police bulletin from an officer during a demonstration and then read the contents during a news broadcast.

Then, Sgt. Javier Esqueda, a police officer in Joliet, Illinois, was put on leave and demoted after he released a disturbing video showing how Eric Lurry, a black man, died while in the Joliet Police Department’s custody.

Esqueda’s whistleblowing is under criminal investigation. Authorities believe he gained “unauthorized access to a video that was being investigated by an outside agency.”

This week’s stories:

COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed At Prison Where Reality Winner Is Incarcerated

As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Animal Rights Group Sets Up Whistleblower Portal For Industrial Farmworkers

Two Black Lives Matter Protesters In Iowa Face Rare Leak Charge

Illinois Officer Put On Desk Duty After Releasing Video Of Police Murder

Michigan Governor Vetoes Bill That Would’ve Expanded State Whistleblower Protections

Pharmaceutical Company Accused Of Defrauding Government On Effectiveness During Pandemic

TSA Requires Face Shields After Whistleblower Complaint

Dozens Of Press Freedom, Human Rights, & Privacy Rights Groups Call For Assange’s Release

***

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBELIKE ON FACEBOOKFOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

The post Dissenter Weekly: Leak Prosecutions Against BLM Protesters, Police Whistleblower In Illinois appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/07/11/dissenter-weekly-blm-protesters-il-police-whistleblower-leak-prosecutions/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version