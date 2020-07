Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 13:23 Hits: 4

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) on Saturday sharply condemned President Trump's commutation for longtime ally and political confidant Roger Stone, labeling it "historic corruption.""Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/506878-romney-blasts-trumps-commutation-for-roger-stone-unprecedented-historic