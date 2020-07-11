Elie Mystal: 'The Law Is Coming For Donald Trump'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020

MSNBC has made some terrific decisions, lately. First, we learn that Joy Reid will take over the 7 pm evening anchor spot that Chris Matthews vacated — HUZZAH! Second, I have seen the inimitable Elie Mystal appear as a guest on the network twice in the last 2 weeks! This morning, those things converged as Mystal appeared on AM Joy to talk about the gross corruption reflected in Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's sentence. He also had some perspective for Democrats on how they could use their power, once they get it back. At the beginning of the segment, Reid's panel discussed the Stone business, and the potential for a second impeachment, should Trump win a second term.

