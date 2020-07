Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 11:01 Hits: 2

When the Supreme Court ruled this week on "faithless electors," Alexander Hamilton's name appeared five times. But the story is a little more complicated than that told by the Broadway show.

(Image credit: Carlos Giusti/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/11/889228004/hamilton-in-fiction-and-history-is-key-to-understanding-the-electoral-college?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics