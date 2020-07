Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 17:11 Hits: 9

The president's decision to grant clemency to his longtime confidant drew vehement criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Republicans largely kept silent, with one notable exception: Sen. Mitt Romney.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/11/890026614/unprecedented-historic-corruption-romney-joins-critics-of-stone-s-commutation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics