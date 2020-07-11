The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID's Painful Side Effect: Deep Budget Cuts At State And Local Levels

Carla Flink, American University Nationwide, state and local government leaders are warning of major budget cuts as a result of the pandemic. One state – New York – even referred to the magnitude of its cuts as having “no precedent in modern times.” Declining revenue combined with unexpected expenditures and requirements to balance budgets means state and local governments need to cut spending and possibly raise taxes or dip into reserve funds to cover the hundreds of billions of dollars lost by state and local government over the next two to three years because of the pandemic.

